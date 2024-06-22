Fire breaks out in central Kolkata's Dalhousie area, no injuries reported

Kolkata: Fire broke out at a building in central Kolkata's Dalhousie area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that broke out around 4.30 am at a building behind the Bankshall Court in Garstin Place, they said.

No one was injured in the fire, they added.

"The blaze was brought under control within an hour. The cooling process is ongoing at present. Though it seems that the fire was a result of an electrical short circuit, we are waiting for the forensics report to confirm the cause," an officer said.