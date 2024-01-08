Fire at building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a building in south Delhi's Amar Colony area on Monday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they got a call at 4.10 pm regarding the fire in the first floor of the building.

"Three fire engines were pressed into service and the flames were doused completely at 4.45 pm. No one received any injuries due to the fire," a DFS official said.

Amar Colony Market in Lajpat Nagar has a number of shops, including those selling furniture. PTI BM CK