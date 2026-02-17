Fire at building in Delhi's Sadar Bazar, 1 dead

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died of suffocation after a fire broke out at a building in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The deceased, identified as Sohan (32), was found in an unconscious condition on the second floor of the building, he said.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 2.15 pm. The fire had erupted on the second and third floor of a building in the area, the DFS officer said.

"Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were launched immediately. It was brought under control by 4.30 pm," a fire official said.

During the operation, Sohan was found unconscious and shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital where he was declared dead due to suffocation.

The fire was brought under control after sustained efforts by firefighters. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI BM SSJ NB