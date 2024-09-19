Fire at bungalow in Mumbai; no casualties

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at a bungalow in Andheri area here on Thursday morning but no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

The blaze started around 9 am in the two-storey bungalow located in Lokhandwala Complex and was doused around 11.30 am.

Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service and cooling operations were now underway, said the fire brigade official.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI KK GK KRK