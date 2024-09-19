Fire at bungalow in Mumbai; no casualty

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) A fire broke out in a one-storey bungalow in Andheri area of Mumbai on Thursday morning, officials said.

There was so far no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze erupted at 8.57 am in the bungalow located in Lokhandwala Complex.

It spread to both the ground and first floors of the structure, a civic official said.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone as of now," the official said.

Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, he said.

Other agencies, including the city police, ambulance service, power operator and local civic ward staff were also mobilised to tackle the situation, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. PTI KK GK