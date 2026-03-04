Fire at bungalow in Surat, seven rescued; no injuries

Surat, Mar 4 (PTI) Seven persons, including a 95-year-old man and children, were rescued after a blaze broke out in a bungalow in Surat district of Gujarat in the wee hours on Wednesday, fire brigade officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Seven persons were safely evacuated after fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, erupted at a two-storey bungalow in Bhaktinandan Society in the Mota Varachha area around 2:35 AM, they said.

"The fire broke out on the front side in the parking area of the bungalow. We carried out the rescue from the rear side of the bungalow,” said Mota Varachha sub-fire brigade officer Siddhant Gadhavi.

Four individuals were rescued from a room in the parking area, while three others were evacuated from the first floor, he said, adding that the blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes.

Among the seven individuals, 95-year-old Keshubhai Sorathiya was rescued using a ladder from the first floor of the bungalow. Two couples and teenage children were also evacuated safely, Gadhavi added.

He said eight vehicles, including a car, two-wheelers, electric bikes, and an electric auto-rickshaw, were gutted in the fire.

The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation, fire officials said. PTI KVM NSK