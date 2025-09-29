Fire at business complex in Thane, no casualty

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastics company office in a business complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, officials said.

No injuries were reported, they said.

The incident was reported at 11 am at Centrum Business Square located in Wagle Estate area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The fire erupted in the administration office of M/s Nikhideep Plastics Pvt Ltd on the second floor of 'A' wing at the Centrum Business Square, he said.

Fire and disaster management personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The blaze was completely doused by 1 pm, the official said.

"No one was injured in the incident," he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known and an assessment of property damage was underway, the official said. PTI COR GK