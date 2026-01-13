Fire at camp in Magh Mela venue in Prayagraj, no casualty

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a camp in the Magh Mela venue in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday evening. The blaze was promptly doused, preventing any loss of life, officials said.

A fire official said the blaze erupted in the premises of Shri Ram Naam Evam Manav Prachar Sangh in Jhunsi police station area, Sector 5 due to a short circuit.

He said that upon receiving information about the incident, a fire fighting motorcycle stationed nearby immediately rushed to the spot.

Within two minutes, the official said, a total of six fire tenders reached the site and firefighting operations were launched.

He added that the blaze has been completely doused.

While no casualty was reported, two tents were gutted by the blaze, the official said, adding that the situation is fully under control.