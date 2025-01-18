Advertisment
National

Fire at canteen at Badamibagh cantonment, 1 civilian dead

NewsDrum Desk
Badamibagh Cantonment Fire Image

Srinagar: A non-local civilian died in a fire incident inside the Badamibagh Army cantonment here on Saturday, officials said.

The fire broke out in a civil canteen at the cantonment, resulting in damage to the structure, the officials said.

They said a civil contractor, identified as Rajesh Kumar from Haryana, received burn injuries in the incident. He was shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital nearby, where he was declared dead, the officials said.

The fire has been brought under control, they added.

