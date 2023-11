Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in a multi-storied building in Chandni Chowk area of the city on Saturday, a fire department official said.

Advertisment

None was, however, injured in the blaze and the blaze was doused by the fire department after about an hour, he said.

Four fire tenders were pressed to douse the blaze, which broke out at around 10.25 AM, the official said.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be known," he said.

Chandi Chowk is a congested area in the heart of the city. PTI SCH KK