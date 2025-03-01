Fire at chemical factory in Bhopal; nobody injured

Bhopal, Mar 1 (PTI) A large quantity of highly flammable liquid was destroyed in a fire at a chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted around 1.30 pm at the unit located in Govindpura industrial area, and it was extinguished after five hours of efforts, Bhopal Municipal Corporation's fire officer Saurabh Patel told PTI.

The fire, which appeared to have been triggered by a short circuit, was extinguished with the help of a dozen fire tenders and water tankers, he said.

"All the highly flammable liquid, like paint thinner stored in bottles, in the two-storey building got destroyed in the fire," Patel said. PTI LAL BNM NP