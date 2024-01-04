Fire at chemical factory in Navi Mumbai; no casualty

Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The fire broke out at 7.35 am at Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd in Pawane industrial area, he said.

Six fire engines from Airoli, Koparkhairne, Vashi, CBD Belapur and Nerul were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control by 10.40 am, the official said, adding that cooling operation was currently underway.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire. PTI COR GK