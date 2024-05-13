Fire at chemical godown in Thane; no casualty

Thane, May 13 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Monday at a godown where chemicals were stored in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

Advertisment

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 3 am at the godown located in Mankoli area of Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The entire godown collapsed due to the fire, he said.

The area was filled with a foul smell as chemicals kept in the warehouse got burnt, as per locals.

Advertisment

A fire engine each was sent from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivli civic body and Thane to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 9.30 am, the official said.

Fire personnel faced difficulties in dousing the blaze as water was not available in the vicinity, he said.

All precautions were taken to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent godowns, he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR GK