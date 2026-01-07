Fire at chemical plant in Ambernath MIDC, no injuries

Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a chemical company in Ambernath in Thane district on Wednesday night, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident reported at 8 PM.

The company is situated at Kharvai village in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, said a police official.

While locals heard blasts, a firefighting operation was underway.

Ambernath Tehsildar Amit Puri told PTI that six fire engines have been mobilised at the spot and the fire is under control.

Cooling operations are underway, the official said. PTI COR NSK