Fire at chemical plant in Navi Mumbai; two factories gutted; none hurt

Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) A fire erupted at a chemical plant in an industrial area of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, gutting two other factories in the vicinity, a fire brigade official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out at a chemical unit in the MIDC in Pawne-Koparkhairne around 10.15 am, the official said.

Fire services from the MIDC and 14 fire engines of the fire stations around Koparkharine rushed to the spot and fought the blaze for four hours, he said.

The blaze is being brought under control, and the cooling operations will be initiated, the official said.

Chemicals leaked from the factory onto the road after the fire and spread to two other manufacturing units in the vicinity and damaged them, he said.

A foul smell emanated from the factory and enveloped the locality, and a thick smoke could be seen from a distance, the official said.

The cause for the blaze is being probed, and the local police also reached the scene, he said. PTI COR ARU