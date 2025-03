New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A fire broke out in a cloth shop in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market on Sunday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one got injured in the incident, he said.

"Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received a call at 10.20 am regarding blaze in a cloths shop," he said.

The official said that it took firefighters about half an hour to doused the blaze. PTI BM NB NB