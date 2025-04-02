Fire at cold storage in Hathras continues to rage after 40 hours; SDRF joins firefighting efforts

Hathras, Apr 2 (PTI) A major fire that broke out at a cold storage facility here in the Sasni area has remained uncontrolled even after 40 hours, despite continuous efforts by firefighters and an SDRF team that has arrived at the site, officials said Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 2 pm on Tuesday, prompting the cold storage owner to inform the police and fire department. Firefighters from Hathras, Mathura, and Aligarh districts have been deployed, with over 80 personnel and more than six fire engines engaged in dousing the flames.

District Magistrate (DM) Rahul Pandey and Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha visited the Shri Hari Ice and Cold Storage on Wednesday to assess the situation.

"We have taken stock of the fire and instructed officials to take all necessary measures to bring it under control as soon as possible," said DM Pandey.

The officials also held discussions with firefighters and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team to understand the severity of the situation and explore possible solutions.

Officials said despite relentless efforts, the fire remains uncontrolled.

Authorities continue to work on containing the blaze and preventing further damage, they said. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY