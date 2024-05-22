Fire at commercial building in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storeyed commercial building in Delhi's Rohini Sector-8 on Wednesday evening, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

There are no reports of casualty, they said and added that dousing operations are underway. It is suspected that the fire started from the ground floor of the building which has a showroom of an eyewear company, the officials said.

Twelve fire tenders have been pressed into services, they said. The call about the fire was at 8.35 pm. PTI ALK ANB ANB