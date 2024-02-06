Fire at commercial complex in Ahmednagar; no casualties

Ahmednagar, Feb 6 (PTI) A fire broke out at a commercial complex, which had a hospital among other establishments, in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Tuesday morning, a fire official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted in the office of a finance company on the third floor of Sai Midas Complex around 9.30 am, the official said.

There is a hospital on the second floor of the multi-storey complex, and all patients and staff were evacuated safely, he said.

"Four water tankers were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was brought under control in one hour. There was a hospital on the second floor, and patients and staff were evacuated safely," said Shankar Misal, chief fire officer of the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI SPK ARU