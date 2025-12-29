Fire at commercial complex in Chhattisgarh's Korba; three shops gutted

Korba (Chhattisgarh), Dec 29 (PTI) Three shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a commercial complex in Chhattisgarh's Korba city in the early hours of Monday, police said.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted at a jewellery store on the first floor of the complex, an official said.

He said that the flames were first seen at the jewellery store and spread to adjacent premises, gutting three establishments.

The fire brigade was alerted, and shopkeepers and residents in the area started removing goods from nearby shops, the official said.

Prima facie, a short circuit may have caused the blaze at the jewellery shop, though the exact reason will be ascertained after a detailed investigation, he added.

Korba Collector Kunal Dudawat said three shops were damaged in the fire, which has been brought under control.