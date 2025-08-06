Fire at commercial establishment in Mumbai; no casualty

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a single-storey commercial establishment in Mumbai's Andheri area early on Wednesday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire erupted at 3.20 am in Sumita Complex, a commercial establishment located in a chawl (row tenement) on Kurla-Andheri Road in Shanti Nagar locality, the officials said.

The blaze was confined to the electric wiring and other materials inside the structure, a fire brigade official said.

Four fire engines doused the fire after efforts for more than three hours by around 6.30 am, the official said, adding no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said. PTI KK GK