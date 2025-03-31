Fire at cooler manufacturing factory in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3

Noida: A massive fire broke out at a cooler manufacturing factory in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 on Monday, police said.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from a distance.

Fifteen fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze that broke out at the cooler manufacturing factory around 1:30 pm, they said.

So far, no casualty has been reported and nobody is trapped inside, Anil Kumar Pandey, incharge at Ecotech Police station, said.

Prima facie, a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the massive blaze.