Fire at CP Lake dumping site in Thane brought under control; no one hurt

Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) A fire broke out at a dumping site in Thane's Wagle Estate area on Monday morning, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze, which started at CP Lake dumping site at around 7:50am, was brought under control two hours later, Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the area, eyewitnesses said.

A fire had broken out at the same site on March 7 this year. PTI COR BNM