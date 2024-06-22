Fire at Delhi factory doused after 6 hours, cooling operation underway

New Delhi: A fire at a plastic bag manufacturing unit in outer Delhi's Nangloi area was extinguished early Saturday following a six-hour operation, an official from the Delhi Fire Service said.

There is no report of anyone being injured in the blaze that broke out at around 9 pm on Friday, the official said, adding cooling operation was underway.

At least 28 fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames were doused by 3.30 am, he said.

According to a police officer, the fire spread rapidly as chemicals and plastic materials were kept in the factory located in Nilothi village.

No one was injured as the workers exited the premises soon after the fire broke out. The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a probe, the official said.