Fire at Delhi Police's vehicle impounding yard in Northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a Delhi Police's vehicle impounding yard in Northeast Delhi's Wazirabad area Thursday morning, officials said.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said they received the first call about the fire in bushes near the yard around 5.15 am and another call half an hour later about the blaze catching impounded vehicles.

At least 12 fire tenders have been pressed into service, he said, adding no one is injured in the incident, he said.

An operation to control the fire is underway, he said.

This is a second such fire incident at the Wazirabad yard within a week.