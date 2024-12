New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Gwyar Hall canteen on Delhi University's main campus on Friday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one was reported hurt.

According to the DFS, a call regarding blaze was received around 10.55 am.

"Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control. No injuries or casualties were reported," he added. PTI BM BM VN VN