Fire at Delhi's Chhawla BSF camp, none hurt

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A fire broke out at a building at the BSF camp in Chhawla area of Delhi's Dwarka, police on Wednesday said.

There was no loss of life or property, they said.

"On Tuesday, 12.11 pm, a PCR call was received at the Chhawla Police Station regarding fire at a building at the BSF camp. The police teams were sent to the spot," said a senior police officer.

The fire was doused and controlled with the help of fire brigade, police said.

The fire started in the wire panel due to short circuit, they said.