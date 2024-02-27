Fire at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital, no casualties reported

New Delhi: Several patients were evacuated after a fire broke out at the Lok Nayak Hospital in central Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The fire incident occurred on Monday night, they said, adding that no one was injured in it.

Police said a call was received around 10.15 pm regarding a fire incident on the third-floor emergency ward.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and flames were found in a shaft of cables on the third and fourth floors, they said.

"Fire tenders were provided a clear passage up to the emergency ward. Police and hospital staff evacuated the patients from the ground floor. The fire was soon extinguished. No one was injured," a senior police officer said.