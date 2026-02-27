Fire at dumping ground in Navi Mumbai; none hurt

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at a dumping ground in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, and no one was injured in the incident, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted at a dumping ground in the Turbhe area around 5.40 am, they said.

"Firefighting operations are underway. No one has been injured in the incident," an official said.

Two fire engines from the Vashi fire station, and one each from Belapur, Koparkhairane, Nerul and D-Block MIDC Nerul are engaged in efforts to douse the flames, he said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI COR ARU