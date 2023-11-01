Fire at dyeing factory in Thane; none hurt

Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) A dyeing factory was destroyed after a fire broke out in the unit in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 10 pm in the factory located on Kalyan road in Bhiwandi town, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management officer Sakib Kharbe said.

After being alerted, local firemen along with two fire engines rushed to the spot and put out the blaze in one-and-a-half hours, he said.

Most of the materials in the factory were reduced to ashes, the official said.

The cause of fire was being investigated, he added. PTI COR GK