Fire at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi; no casualties

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a single-storey dyeing unit in Maharashtra's Thane district, a fire official said on Saturday.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted at the premises in the Kamatghar area in Bhiwandi town around 10 pm on Friday, the official said.

He said that the firefighting operations have continued overnight, and two fire engines are at the scene to bring the blaze under control.

The presence of cloth material in the unit aggravated the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.