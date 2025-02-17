Fire at e-rickshaw godown in Delhi's Dwarka, no one injured

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at an e-rickshaw godown in Delhi's Dwarka, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The official said there were no casualties due to the fire.

A call regarding the fire in Goyla Dairy area was received at 1.30 pm. Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused completely by 2.10 pm, he said.

Many videos of the fire incident were circulated on different social media platforms, showing thick black smoke billowing out from the godown. PTI BM BM OZ OZ