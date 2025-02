Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) A fire broke out at an eatery in central Kolkata's Esplanade area on Saturday morning, an official said.

The blaze, which was reported at 8.26 am, was brought under control at 9.55 am, the Fire Brigade official said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control at the eatery near New Market, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, he added. PTI AMR SOM