Fire at ED office serious issue, says Sule, questions 'delay' in dousing blaze

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Monday termed the fire at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai as a serious issue and questioned the time it had taken for the fire department to put out the blaze.

A massive fire broke out at the central agency's office in south Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday. While no one was hurt in the incident, officials said documents and equipment may have been gutted or damaged in the blaze that was put out after a sustained operation of 12 hours.

Speaking at a press conference, the NCP (SP) MP said, "The fire at the ED office is a serious issue. The area is not crowded. Where there is no parking or crowding, what time did the fire engine reach the scene? The fire should have been doused in 10 to 15 minutes." She further raised questions about the fire safety norms in the building and whether a fire audit had been conducted at the structure.

Asked about the possibility of files getting destroyed in the blaze, Sule said, "Do they have a backup of the files? If there is no backup, it is shocking."