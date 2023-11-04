Fire at factory in Delhi's Bawana, no casualty: Officials

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a bangles factory in the Bawana Industrial Area here on Saturday morning, officials said.

A call was received around 9 am about the fire in the factory located at G Block of Bawana, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took about five hours to put out the blaze, he added.

The official said it is suspected that a short-circuit on the ground floor caused the fire that soon spread on the first and second floors of the three-storey building.

All the labourers working at the factory were evacuated from the building soon after the fire broke out, he said, adding that no one was injured. PTI ALK RC