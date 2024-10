Thane, Oct 2 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a factory at the Wagle Industrial Estate here on Wednesday afternoon, a civic official said.

There were no reports anyone getting injured, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The fire started around 4 pm and seven fire engines are involved in dousing the blaze, he added. PTI COR KRK