Fire at fire safety equipments manufacturing unit in Delhi's Bhorgarh, none injured

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A fire broke out in a fire safety equipments manufacturing unit in outer Delhi's Bhorgarh Industrial area on Friday morning, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said that a call was received at 6.02 am and 16 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The vehicles brought the fire under control at 11.10 am but the cooling operation was continued, they said.

The reason of the fire is suspected due to short circuit on the first floor of the two storey building, the officials said. PTI ALK AS AS