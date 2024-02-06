Fire at flat in Pune building; no casualty

Pune, Feb 6 (PTI) A fire broke out at a flat in an 11-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Advertisment

There was so far no report of any casualty, the officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 1 pm in the flat on the top floor of the building located in Mohammadwadi area, they said.

Five fire tenders and other equipment were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they said. PTI SPK GK