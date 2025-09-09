Fire at food shop in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a popular eatery in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am at KGN Biryani Shop located in Lodha Palava on Shilphata Road in Kalyan area and quickly spread, gutting the premises, the fire officials said.

Residents noticed thick smoke while on their way to work and raised an alarm.

Personnel from the Dombivli fire department rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze within an hour, the officials said.

The wooden furniture, refrigerators and raw food materials inside the shop were destroyed, they said.

Traffic on the busy Shilphata Road was disrupted as vehicles were diverted, leading to temporary jams.

The cause of the fire was suspected to be a technical fault or short-circuit, but an investigation was underway, the officials said. PTI COR GK