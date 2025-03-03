Fire at forest in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in a forest area near an Air Force station in Thane city of Maharashtra on Monday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The fire broke out at the forest in Kolshet area at around 12 noon, he said.

After receiving an alert, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze in 45 minutes, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire. PTI COR GK