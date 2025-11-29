Fire at four-storey building in south Delhi leaves four dead, one injured

New Delhi: Four people, including a brother-sister duo, died and a woman was injured after a massive fire broke out at a footwear shop in south Delhi's Tigri Extension on Saturday evening, police said.

A PCR call about the blaze at the shop on the ground floor of a four-storey building was received at 6.24 pm following which police rushed to the spot, they said.

Upon arrival, police found the entire building engulfed in flames, a senior police said.

It is suspected that the blaze started from the footwear shop on the ground floor before spreading upward, the officer said.

Three people were found dead at the spot, while two injured women were rescued from the building and shifted to a hospital, the officer said, adding that one of the injured later succumbed to injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Satender alias Jimmy (38), who is the owner of the building, and his sister Anita (40). The injured has been identified as Mamta (40) who has sustained 25 per cent burn injuries.

The rest are yet to be identified, the police said.

Crime and forensic teams have been called to inspect the site, and evidence is being collected to ascertain the cause of the fire, they said, adding that further probe is underway.