Fire at furniture market in Central Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at a furniture market in Central Delhi's Nabi Karim area early morning on Saturday, officials said.

A call regarding the fire at a shop in the furniture market was received at 3.20 am and seven fire tenders were pressed into service, they said. It took four hours to control the blaze, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The officer said no one was injured in the incident but the furniture and other wooden articles were gutted in the fire.

The cause of the fire is stated to be the short circuit, he said, adding further probe is underway. PTI ALK MNK MNK