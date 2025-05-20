Fire at furniture showroom in Gurugram, no casualty

Gurugram, May 20 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a furniture showroom in Gurugram’s Atul Kataria Chowk on Tuesday, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

The fire was so fierce that its flames could be seen from several kilometers away, an official from the fire department said, adding that over 20 fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze The fire was brought under control after about seven hours of effort, he added.

According to the official, the fire broke out in the top floor of Krishna Furniture, located on Atul Kataria chowk, at around 12:15 am on Tuesday.

Initially two fire tenders were sent from Bhim Nagar fire station. However, after noticing the intensity of the blaze, more fire engines were immediately called, he said.

Civil defence and SDRF teams were also called as a precaution, he added.

"The fire was brought under control after seven hours of effort. The cause behind the fire is said to be a short circuit but it is a matter of investigation,” said Narender Singh, an official from the fire department. PTI COR NB NB