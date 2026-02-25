Fire at garbage dumping ground in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a garbage dumping ground in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Wednesday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which erupted at the dumping ground of the civic body's Tree Authority Department located opposite a sewage treatment centre at Kanhaiyya Nagar in the Kopri area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Thick smoke and a foul smell engulfed the surrounding area, causing inconvenience to residents.

The incident was reported to the disaster management cell at 3.56 am, following which firefighting teams were rushed to the spot, the official said.

Despite nearly five hours of hectic efforts, the fire was yet to be brought under control, he said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known. PTI COR GK