New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A fire erupted in a garment market in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the fire at 1.13 pm and seven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, according to a DFS official, who added there were no reports of injuries so far.

The blaze affected two shops in the market, and the operation to douse the fire is currently underway, the official added. PTI ALK NSM ALK NSM MNK MNK