New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a garment shop in central Delhi's Chandani Chowk market on Saturday morning, officials said. No casualty was reported.

A call about a fire at Moti Bazar was received at 6 am and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official from the Delhi Fire Service said. The shop was completely gutted in the blaze, which was doused by 8.25 am.

A short circuit may have caused the fire, the DFS official said. PTI ALK OZ VN VN