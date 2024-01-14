Fire at garment store in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at a garment store in north-east Delhi's Shahdara area on Sunday evening, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The officials said they received a call at 9.05 pm about the blaze at the shop in Shahdara's Gandhi Nagar area, following which eight fire engines were pressed into service.

"Firefighters are working to douse the flames completely. So far we have not received any information regarding any injury or casualty," a DFS official said.

Mukesh Jain, owner of the wholesale garment shop, said that he had returned home after closing his shop at 7 pm.

"I got information about the fire at around 8.45 pm and immediately reported to the police and fire brigade," Jain told PTI.

He added that garments worth lakhs of rupees might have been gutted in the fire. PTI BM RPA