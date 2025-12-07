Fire at Goa nightclub caused by cylinder blast kills 23 staffers

Panaji, Dec 7 (PTI) At least 23 staff members of a nightclub in North Goa's Arpora village died in a fire late on Saturday night, a senior official said.

Goa police chief Alok Kumar told PTI that the fire occurred due to a cylinder blast.

"At least 23 bodies have been recovered. Those who have died were the staff of the club," the director general of police said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and local MLA Michael Lobo have rushed to the spot. Lobo told PTI that no tourists were harmed in the tragedy. PTI RPS NSD NSD