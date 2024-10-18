Fire at godown Delhi's Dwarka, none injured

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at a three-storey paper and ink godown in Dwarka's Kailashpuri area, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

No one was injured in the incident but the godown was gutted in fire, they said, adding that the blaze also spread to a adjacent to it.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said a call regarding the incident was received at 11.10 pm on Thursday and 21 fire tenders were pressed into service.

It took around three hours to control over the blaze, the official said.

Advertisment

Locals told police that lot of chemicals were kept in several drums inside the godown which was being used to keep paper and ink. Due to this the blaze spread all over the building rapidly.

The workers and other occupants of the building came out of the premises on time, they said.

Several videos of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Advertisment

Police said the fire is suspected to be caused due to a short circuit but further probe is underway. PTI ALK NB