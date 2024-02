New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in highly dense market of central Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Monday evening, officials said.

A call was recieved from Teliwada at 4.27 pm and ten fire tenders were sent to the spot, an official from Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The rescue operation is underway, the official said.